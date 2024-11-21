Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Share Plans For Government Overhaul

Noting that they are focused on delivering cost savings for taxpayers, the two said DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion-plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorised by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organisations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood.