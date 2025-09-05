US Detains Hundreds Of Workers After Immigration Raid At Hyundai’s Georgia Site

The raid focused on the battery plant construction site and agencies are investigating allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes, the Associated Press reported, citing ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams and the Department of Homeland Security. The agencies didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comments sent by Bloomberg News outside working hours.

LG Energy Solution Ltd., a partner in the battery plant, said in a statement that it was assessing the situation and working with the Korean government and other authorities to ensure the safety and swift release of its employees and partners.

Hyundai said in a statement that it’s aware of the incident at the HL-GA Battery Co. joint venture and is looking into it.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances. As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” it said.