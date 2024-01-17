U.S. Designates Houthis As Terrorists After Rise In Red Sea Attacks

SANA'A, YEMEN - JANUARY 12: Yemenis lift their rifles while protesting against violating Yemen's sovereignty through aerial attacks launched by jet crafts of the U.S. and U.K. on spots in the capital Sana'a and some provinces on January 12, 2024 in Sana'a, Yemen. The U.S.- and U.K. jet crafts launched about 60 aerial attacks on 16 spots run by Yemen's Houthi group, including Yemen’s capital Sana'a, the main port of Hodeida and Saada, the Houthi group's strong-hold Saadah in retaliation for persistent attacks by Houthis on maritime vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)