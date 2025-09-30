US Defense Secretary Slams 'Fat Generals', Says Unacceptable In The Halls Of Pentagon

The defense secretary opened his address by blaming "foolish and reckless political leaders" for leading the military astray. "We lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department,'" Hegseth stated, adding, "But not anymore."

Defending his recent, unexplained firings of flag officers, including a Black top US general and a top woman Navy admiral, Hegseth maintained that those he relieved were part of a "broken culture." He promised a complete change of the system for handling discrimination complaints and investigating wrongdoing, claiming the current process forces top brass to walk on "egg shells."

Hegseth made it clear that his agenda was non-negotiable, telling the silent audience of global commanders, "If the words I'm speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honourable thing and resign."

He then added that he knew the "overwhelming majority of them feel the opposite." Hegseth was critical of the physical appearance of military personnel. "It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon," he added.

Hegseth announced significant changes to standards, stating that all fitness tests would be set to male benchmarks only and emphasising new, stricter grooming rules. "The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos," Hegseth stated.