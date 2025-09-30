US Defense Secretary Slams 'Fat Generals', Says Unacceptable In The Halls Of Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday slammed "fat generals" and diversity initiatives, which, according to him, led to decades of decay in the military. Addressing a meeting of America's top generals and admirals at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth added that they should resign if they don't support his agenda.
The defense secretary opened his address by blaming "foolish and reckless political leaders" for leading the military astray. "We lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department,'" Hegseth stated, adding, "But not anymore."
Defending his recent, unexplained firings of flag officers, including a Black top US general and a top woman Navy admiral, Hegseth maintained that those he relieved were part of a "broken culture." He promised a complete change of the system for handling discrimination complaints and investigating wrongdoing, claiming the current process forces top brass to walk on "egg shells."
Hegseth made it clear that his agenda was non-negotiable, telling the silent audience of global commanders, "If the words I'm speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honourable thing and resign."
He then added that he knew the "overwhelming majority of them feel the opposite." Hegseth was critical of the physical appearance of military personnel. "It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon," he added.
Hegseth announced significant changes to standards, stating that all fitness tests would be set to male benchmarks only and emphasising new, stricter grooming rules. "The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos," Hegseth stated.
.@SecWar Pete Hegseth FULL REMARKS at the WAR DEPARTMENT ADDRESS: pic.twitter.com/dbvmQg3FT6— Department of War (@DeptofWar) September 30, 2025
President Donald Trump's Remarks and Pentagon Changes
US President Donald Trump arrived later to address the assembly. Before the event, the President told reporters he would fire military leaders "on the spot" if he disliked them.
Taking the stage, Trump opened with a joke, saying to the officers, "If you don't like what I'm saying, you can leave the room, of course, there goes your rank, there goes your future."
However, his subsequent remarks were warmer, praising the military, the prowess of US nuclear submarines, and his creation of the Space Force. "I am with you. I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100%," Trump said.
The meeting highlights the "blistering changes" the Pentagon has undergone in the eight months since Trump took office, which include firings, the banning of certain books from academy libraries, and new military orders. Earlier in the month, an executive order was signed to rename the agency the "Department of War," reverting to its pre-World War Two title.