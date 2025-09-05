Imposed Tariffs Against India For Purchasing Russian Energy Products: Trump Tells US Supreme Court

The appeal states that according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the tariffs “have been one of the country's top foreign policy priorities for the last several months” and removing them “would lead to dangerous diplomatic embarrassment, expose the US to the risk of retaliation', and “interrupt ongoing negotiations mid-stream, undermining our ability to protect the national security and economic welfare of the American people.”

Pointing to the “fractured, 7-4 decision” of the appeals court declaring the President's use of IEEPA tariffs as unlawful, the Trump administration told the court that “That decision casts a pall of uncertainty upon ongoing foreign negotiations that the President has been pursuing through tariffs over the past five months, jeopardising both already-negotiated framework deals and ongoing negotiations.”

Several of the Trump administration's officials, including Bessent and trade advisor Peter Navarro, have said that India’s purchases of Russian oil are financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Trump said he put secondary sanctions on India for its purchases of Russian oil, “the largest purchaser outside of China”, and indicated that he hasn’t done “phase two yet or phase three” yet.