US Sanctions Three Chinese Firms, One From Belarus For Providing Missile Parts To Pakistan

Reacting to media queries regarding the US sanctioning three Chinese companies and a company from Belarus, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We reject political use of export controls."

"It is well known that the same jurisdictions, which claim strict adherence to non-proliferation controls, have waived off licensing requirements for advanced military technologies for some countries,” Baloch said, apparently referring to the US allowing the export of sophisticated arms to countries like India.