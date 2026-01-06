US Changes Child Vaccine Schedule To Call For Fewer Shots

The US Department of Health and Human Services is changing its recommendations for the childhood vaccine schedule by no longer broadly endorsing influenza, Covid-19 and other once-routine immunizations.

The new schedule now endorses 11 vaccines for children and more closely resembles the schedule for Denmark, compared with previously recommending immunizations to protect against 17 different diseases.

“We are aligning the US childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in the statement. The agency is now working to implement the changes, which it said would help build trust in the US approach.

Vaccine experts say the changes will confuse parents and could lead to fewer immunizations, undoing years of public health progress.

“I believe that this is really, in essence, a completely unwarranted change,” said Jesse Goodman, director of a program at Georgetown University that focuses on vaccine access. “These vaccines were recommended for children based on the fact that they protect them from serious illness and potentially from hospitalization and, in some cases, potentially from death, and nothing has changed.”

The policy change follows a year of Kennedy’s overhaul of American vaccine policy that’s resulted in dismantling trust in vaccines and sowed doubt over access, coverage and effectiveness in the long-standing shots. It comes on the heels of a Dec. 5 directive from President Donald Trump that instructed US public health officials to review vaccine schedules from other countries before making recommendations for American children.

The memorandum told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and HHS to “align US core childhood vaccination recommendations with best practices from peer, developed countries.” Flu shots and hepatitis B shots at birth were specifically named, two vaccines where the US does diverge from other countries. The Trump administration called the US an “outlier” in those areas.