Video: US Cargo Plane Crash — At Least 7 Dead, Dozen Injured; Viral Moment Caught On Camera

At least seven people have died after a UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded while taking off from Kentucky’s Louisville International Airport on Tuesday. The UPS Flight 2976 from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was headed to Honolulu, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The Hawaii-bound aircraft was carrying 1,44,000 litres of fuel when it went down at around 5:15 p.m. (local time). Several buildings close to the airport were engulfed in flames, the BBC reported.