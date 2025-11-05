Video: US Cargo Plane Crash — At Least 7 Dead, Dozen Injured; Viral Moment Caught On Camera

Business NewsWorldVideo: US Cargo Plane Crash — At Least 7 Dead, Dozen Injured; Viral Moment Caught On Camera
The Hawaii-bound aircraft was carrying 1,44,000 litres of fuel when it went down at around 5:15 p.m. (local time).

05 Nov 2025, 10:20 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo source: X/@Archer83Able)
At least seven people have died after a UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded while taking off from Kentucky’s Louisville International Airport on Tuesday. The UPS Flight 2976 from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport was headed to Honolulu, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The Hawaii-bound aircraft was carrying 1,44,000 litres of fuel when it went down at around 5:15 p.m. (local time). Several buildings close to the airport were engulfed in flames, the BBC reported.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirming the deaths. He warned that the toll could rise as more victims are found.

"The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now," he earlier said in a post on X.

More than 100 firefighters worked through the evening to contain the blaze. The BBC report cited Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O'Neill as saying that the blaze has now been brought under control.

At least a dozen victims are being treated for injuries, but the figures could likely increase. The plane’s three crew members remain unaccounted for, the BBC report added.

UPS has also issued a statement on the incident, noting that it will halt overnight package sorting operations at its Worldport facility in Louisville as a result of the crash.

“We are engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation of the accident and are staying in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration. We will work tirelessly with state and local authorities on response efforts. As a result of the accident, we are halting package sorting operations tonight at Worldport. Family members seeking information should call 800-631-0604,” the company said on its website and social media platforms.

UPS Airlines, founded in 1907, is based in Louisville, Kentucky. It is a major US cargo carrier and handles nearly 2,000 daily flight segments worldwide, serving over 200 countries.

