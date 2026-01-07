US Seizes Russia-Flagged Tanker After Chase From Venezuela

US forces seized a Venezuela-linked, Russia-flagged ship in the north Atlantic that’s been at the center of a dramatic sea chase across the ocean, the US European Command said.

The US Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security “today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of US sanctions,” the command said in a social media post. “The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.”