US Seizes Russia-Flagged Tanker After Chase From Venezuela

The seizure marks the conclusion of a nautical hunt that involved the US coast guard as well as American and UK surveillance aircraft.

07 Jan 2026, 07:55 PM IST i
The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. (Photo: X/US European Command)
US forces seized a Venezuela-linked, Russia-flagged ship in the north Atlantic that’s been at the center of a dramatic sea chase across the ocean, the US European Command said.

The US Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security “today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of US sanctions,” the command said in a social media post. “The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.”

The seizure marks the conclusion of a nautical hunt that involved the US coast guard as well as American and UK surveillance aircraft. Unverified videos published by Russian media outlet RT showed at least one MH-6 Little Bird helicopter, which is used by US special operations forces, flying near the vessel.

The drama began last month when the tanker evaded a US naval blockade around Venezuela, designed to disrupt the illicit oil trade. Since then, it’s been chased by the US Coast Guard through the Caribbean Sea and into the Atlantic. It changed its flag to Russia during that time, a move likely intended to seek protection.

