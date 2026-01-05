US-Venezuela Crisis: Why India Is Concerned But Careful On The Developments

From an Indian perspective, this is not a new dilemma. Trigunayat points out that India has previously conveyed to the United States that if it is expected to reduce oil purchases from Russia, it must permit alternative sources, such as Venezuela or Iran.

That flexibility, he notes, has not been forthcoming. India also has investments in Venezuela’s oil sector, making developments there directly relevant to its long-term energy interests.

Trigunayat argues that what is unfolding should not be seen as an isolated incident. In his view, it reflects a renewed assertion of American influence in the Western Hemisphere, consistent with the strategic emphasis articulated under former Trump’s national security doctrine. "It is symbolic, but it is also very real," he says.

As the US seeks to consolidate its position as a global oil superpower, control over oil flows, supply chains and strategic choke points has become increasingly important. Trigunayat cautions that similar actions could emerge in other regions as well.

On the diplomatic front, an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is expected, but Trigunayat is sceptical about any meaningful outcome. With the US holding veto power, binding action is unlikely, he says.