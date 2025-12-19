US Appeals Harvard Court Victory on $2 Billion Funding Freeze

The Trump administration appealed a judge’s ruling that it illegally froze more than $2 billion in research funding to punish Harvard University for refusing to comply with a host of demands from the federal government.

US lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Thursday, more than three months after US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the Trump administration had violated Harvard’s free-speech and due-process rights.

Harvard has been the main target of President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape elite higher education, a campaign that first focused on allegations of campus antisemitism and later grew into a much broader attack on diversity programs and perceived political bias.