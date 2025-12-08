US $5,000 ‘Apprehension Fee’ On Illegal Immigrants: What It Means And Who Must Pay

The charge takes effect as soon as an individual is apprehended, not after any court verdict.

The policy is based on 8 USC 1815, mandating that anyone entering the United States without inspection must pay the fee when apprehended. Additional penalties under 8 USC 2339 and 1324 can also be enforced depending on the situation.

Large-scale immigration enforcement programmes have received financial backing through Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has indicated that individuals avoiding payment of the $5,000 fee will accumulate a debt that could stop them from entering the US lawfully later.

The fee targets individuals aged 14 years and above who are detained following unauthorised entry and deemed inadmissible under immigration laws.

The apprehension fee is the latest penalty introduced under the administration’s sweeping deportation plan initiated by US President Trump. Earlier this year, authorities said they would begin enforcing fines of nearly $1,000 per day on migrants who remain in the US despite deportation orders.

The government has also initiated a strict self-deportation drive, offering a $1,000 payment to migrants who exit the US voluntarily through the Customs and Border Protection Home app. According to DHS figures, approximately 1.9 million individuals have self-deported since Trump assumed office, though details on app usage are unclear.