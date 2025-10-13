Union Minister KV Singh To Represent PM Modi At Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

PM Modi was invited for the summit that is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and nearly 20 other world leaders.

New Delhi has deputed Singh to attend it as a special representative of the prime minister.

"Arrived in the historic city of Cairo as special representative of Prime Minister @narendramodi to attend the Gaza Peace Summit at Sharm el-Sheikh," Singh said on 'X'.