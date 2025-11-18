UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Bid For Gaza Stabilization Force

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution backing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, in a move the US said would help bolster the fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

The top decision-making body at the United Nations saw 13 votes Monday in support of the US-led proposal, with Russia and China abstaining. The action is largely symbolic, since Trump’s 20-point plan has been in motion since Israel and Hamas agreed to a broad peace deal in October.

US officials had nonetheless pushed for the Security Council’s stamp of approval for the plan, arguing the support would help ensure diplomatic momentum. The resolution would also help rally the necessary international troops to help monitor the ceasefire in Gaza, officials argued.

“Today’s resolution represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza that will be able to prosper and an environment that will allow Israel to live in security,” US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said at the Security Council.

“No” votes from China and Russia would have killed the proposal given the veto power they wield as permanent members of the council. The fact that they abstained signaled that they’re not going to stand in the way, at least publicly, of the US-led plan.