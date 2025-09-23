UN General Assembly 2025: Key Speakers, What's On Agenda

The agenda for the 80th UNGA is as follows:

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: This is expected to be the central issue of the week. France and Saudi Arabia co-convened a high-level conference to build support for a two-state solution. This has been a major focus, especially after a number of countries, including France, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, formally recognized the State of Palestine. The U.S. and Israel have boycotted this event, arguing that such moves embolden Hamas and complicate peace efforts.

Ukraine and Russia: The ongoing war and recent Russian incursions into NATO territory are a major concern. President Zelenskyy is using his presence to rally support, with a UN Security Council meeting scheduled to address the conflict.

UN Funding Crisis and Reform: The significant budget cuts from the U.S. have forced the UN to face a major financial and structural crisis.