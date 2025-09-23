UN General Assembly 2025: Key Speakers, What's On Agenda
The theme for the general debate of the 80th session of the UNGA is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights".
The 80th United Nations General Assembly started from Sept. 23. Various heads of state, ministers and advocates have come together to explore solutions to tackle global challenges to advance peace, security, and sustainable development.
UN General Assembly 2025: Key Speakers
This year's General Debate features a lineup of world leaders, each bringing their own national agenda to the global stage. By tradition, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke first, followed immediately by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Other notable speakers include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. A major diplomatic highlight is the attendance of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first Syrian head of state to address the assembly in nearly six decades.
Speakers are encouraged to adhere to a voluntary 15-minute limit for their remarks.
UN General Assembly 2025: Agenda
The agenda for the 80th UNGA is as follows:
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: This is expected to be the central issue of the week. France and Saudi Arabia co-convened a high-level conference to build support for a two-state solution. This has been a major focus, especially after a number of countries, including France, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, formally recognized the State of Palestine. The U.S. and Israel have boycotted this event, arguing that such moves embolden Hamas and complicate peace efforts.
Ukraine and Russia: The ongoing war and recent Russian incursions into NATO territory are a major concern. President Zelenskyy is using his presence to rally support, with a UN Security Council meeting scheduled to address the conflict.
UN Funding Crisis and Reform: The significant budget cuts from the U.S. have forced the UN to face a major financial and structural crisis.
Almost all UN member nations have signed up to take their turn during the Assembly's six-day-long speech fest. The speakers' list so far includes 89 heads of state, 43 heads of government, 10 people who are vice presidents or deputy prime ministers, and 45 foreign ministers and other ministerial-level officials.