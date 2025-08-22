UN-Backed Body Declares Famine In Gaza As Ceasefire Calls Grow

A United Nations-backed body declared a famine in Gaza for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war broke out almost two years ago, a finding likely to intensify international calls for a ceasefire and accelerated delivery of aid.

More than 640,000 people in the Palestinian territory will face “catastrophic levels of food insecurity” by the end of September, according to a report released Friday by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which monitors global hunger with the backing of the UN and other aid agencies.

Israel rejected the findings, with the foreign ministry calling the report “fabricated.” The country’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, known as COGAT, said the analysis relied on “partial, biased data and superficial information originating from Hamas.”

United Nations bodies have warned of widespread starvation and malnutrition in Gaza for months, particularly after Israel blocked the entry of international aid following the expiration of the most recent truce in March.

The government agreed to allow easier access for humanitarian groups at the end of July, leading to a sharp increase in the number of food trucks crossing into Gaza, though groups such as the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs say the amount remains insufficient to meet minimal levels of food needs.

The IPC scale is a globally recognized system to categorize food security levels in a population.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday authorized the start of talks to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and end the war. Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union, on Monday said it had agreed to a ceasefire proposal by mediators Qatar and Egypt.