Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into A High Rise In Russia's Saratov
Engels, another key city in the region and home to a strategic military bomber base, was also targeted.
A Ukrainian drone attack on Monday left a woman injured and caused damage to homes in Russia's Saratov region, according to local officials. Nine drones were reportedly intercepted by Russia's defense systems, with emergency services responding to the impacted areas in Saratov and Engels, Reuters reported. Ukraine has not made any official comments, and the extent of further damage remains unclear.
Video footage shared on Telegram by the Russian news outlet SHOT showed a damaged high-rise residential building in Saratov, with several windows blown out across three floors. Saratov, located about 900 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, experienced restricted flights at its regional airport following the attack, according to Russian news agency RIA.
Engels, another key city in the region and home to a strategic military bomber base, was also targeted. The base has been attacked multiple times by Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. However, there were no immediate reports of damage at the military site.
Engels and Saratov were reportedly attacked by drones this morning. So far, reports indicate damaged buildings and at least 20 vehicles. One of the drones crashed into the tallest high-rise building in Saratov, falling about 12 kilometers short of the Engels military airfield. pic.twitter.com/cjsmedAqf3— NOELREPORTS ðªðº ðºð¦ (@NOELreports) August 26, 2024
Russian air defence systems destroyed nine drones over the Saratov region, which lies some 900 kilometres (560 miles) away from the border with Ukraine, according Russia's defence ministry. Russia's RIA news agencies reported that flights were restricted at the regional Saratov airport, citing the airport's press service.
Early on Monday, explosions rocked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early as Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack, leaving at least three people dead, according to The Kyiv Independent. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians as the war nears its two-year mark.