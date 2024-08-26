Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into A High Rise In Russia's Saratov

A Ukrainian drone attack on Monday left a woman injured and caused damage to homes in Russia's Saratov region, according to local officials. Nine drones were reportedly intercepted by Russia's defense systems, with emergency services responding to the impacted areas in Saratov and Engels, Reuters reported. Ukraine has not made any official comments, and the extent of further damage remains unclear.

Video footage shared on Telegram by the Russian news outlet SHOT showed a damaged high-rise residential building in Saratov, with several windows blown out across three floors. Saratov, located about 900 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, experienced restricted flights at its regional airport following the attack, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Engels, another key city in the region and home to a strategic military bomber base, was also targeted. The base has been attacked multiple times by Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. However, there were no immediate reports of damage at the military site.