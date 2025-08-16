Business NewsWorldUkraine’s Allies Plan Talks Before Zelenskiy’s Washington Trip
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine’s Allies Plan Talks Before Zelenskiy’s Washington Trip

The Coalition of the Willing will hold a video call, the Elysee said.

16 Aug 2025, 09:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zelenskiy and his allies are pushing for a trilateral summit with Putin despite signs the Russian president isn’t open to concessions to end the war in Ukraine. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Zelenskiy and his allies are pushing for a trilateral summit with Putin despite signs the Russian president isn’t open to concessions to end the war in Ukraine. (Image: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ukraine’s European allies will speak on Sunday, a day before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Donald Trump in Washington on Friday’s talks in Alaska with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France said. 

The Coalition of the Willing will hold a video call, the Elysee said. Zelenskiy and his allies are pushing for a trilateral summit with Putin despite signs the Russian president isn’t open to concessions to end the war in Ukraine.  

ALSO READ

Zelensky Hopes India Will Contribute To Efforts To End Russia-Ukraine War
Opinion
Zelensky Hopes India Will Contribute To Efforts To End Russia-Ukraine War
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT