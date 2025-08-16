ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine’s Allies Plan Talks Before Zelenskiy’s Washington Trip
The Coalition of the Willing will hold a video call, the Elysee said.
Ukraine’s European allies will speak on Sunday, a day before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Donald Trump in Washington on Friday’s talks in Alaska with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France said.
The Coalition of the Willing will hold a video call, the Elysee said. Zelenskiy and his allies are pushing for a trilateral summit with Putin despite signs the Russian president isn’t open to concessions to end the war in Ukraine.
