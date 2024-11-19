Ukraine Warns India That Russia Trade Puts Western Ties At Risk

(Bloomberg) --Ukraine warned New Delhi that Russian firms are setting up fronts in India to skirt US sanctions, a development that could hurt India’s ties with Western partners wary of technology and weapons falling into the hands of Moscow.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, at least eight Russian companies have started operations in India and “the number is growing,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said in an interview in New Delhi on Monday. Ukraine has shared intelligence with India’s government and urged it to take action, he said.

Russia is using all possible tools to “hide” its growing business interest in the South Asian country, the ambassador said. The Indian firms involved in the trade could face sanctions by the US and its allies, which may affect the domestic business environment and India’s credibility as a reliable partner, he said.

Western firms will want to have “hundred percent trust that all of this technology will not later on go to Russia,” the ambassador said.