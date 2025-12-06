Ukraine-US Talks Yield ‘Framework’ But Negotiations Continue

Negotiators from the White House and Ukraine agreed on a “framework of security arrangements” and discussed what deterrence capabilities would be necessary as part of a peace deal to end the war with Russia, the US said Friday.

“The participants discussed the results of recent meeting of the American side with the Russians and steps that could lead to ending this war,” the US said in a statement released following the meeting. “The American and Ukrainians also agreed on the framework of security arrangements and discussed necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace.”

Yet despite the positive language, there was little indication of a major breakthrough that might signal new momentum in the talks.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff have been huddling late this week in Florida with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov in hopes of brokering a peace agreement. The group is expected to reconvene Saturday for more discussions.

“Both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings,” the US statement said.

The meetings in Florida come after Kushner and Witkoff met earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and as Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Ukraine to strike a deal to end the hostilities.

Witkoff and Russian officials originally developed a framework agreement that the US has depicted as a starting point for talks, even as allies across Europe have openly fretted that the effort will force Ukraine to make major concessions. The Trump administration has also recently lobbied European countries against using some of those assets to back a loan to aid Ukraine, saying it could prolong the war, according to people familiar with the matter.

The US subsequently presented a revised plan to Russia after consultations with Kyiv, though key issues including territorial concessions, the fate of the frozen Russian assets, and the scope of security guarantees for Kyiv are thought to be still outstanding.

Trump said Wednesday the Putin meeting was “very good” and that his advisors had a strong impression “that he’d like to make a deal,” though the Kremlin is yet to fully endorse any of the proposals.

The Russian leader on Thursday said in an interview with Today TV that difficult work remained and that the US plan included concessions Russia could not agree to.