Ukraine Targets Orenburg Gas Plant In Latest Long-Range Strike

Russia over the past month has reported a growing number of drone attacks deep inside its territory, with some reaching nearly 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border — further testing the country’s air defenses. Ukrainian UAVs have targeted facilities as far afield as Siberia and the Ural mountains.

Drones also targeted the Samara region overnight, according to the local governor, who didn’t specify what was hit or whether there was damage.

Local Telegram channels claimed an oil refinery in the region may have been struck, though there’s been no official confirmation. The area is home to Rosneft PJSC’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery, a producer of petroleum products with a capacity of 170,000 barrels per day.

Separately, Ukraine’s air force reported 62 Russian drones over its territory overnight, 40 of which were shot down or suppressed.