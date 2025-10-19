Ukraine Targets Orenburg Gas Plant In Latest Long-Range Strike
Drones struck a large gas processing plant in Russia’s Orenburg region, some 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles) east of Kyiv, underscoring Ukraine’s expanding long-range strike capability.
The attack sparked a fire at one of the plant’s units which has been extinguished, regional governor Yevgeny Solntsev said Sunday on Telegram. There were no casualties or risks to nearby residential areas.
Flight restrictions were imposed and later lifted at Orenburg’s airport, Interfax reported, citing air transport officials.
Ukrainian hasn’t commented on the attack.
Russia over the past month has reported a growing number of drone attacks deep inside its territory, with some reaching nearly 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border — further testing the country’s air defenses. Ukrainian UAVs have targeted facilities as far afield as Siberia and the Ural mountains.
Drones also targeted the Samara region overnight, according to the local governor, who didn’t specify what was hit or whether there was damage.
Local Telegram channels claimed an oil refinery in the region may have been struck, though there’s been no official confirmation. The area is home to Rosneft PJSC’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery, a producer of petroleum products with a capacity of 170,000 barrels per day.
Separately, Ukraine’s air force reported 62 Russian drones over its territory overnight, 40 of which were shot down or suppressed.