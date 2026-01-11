Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Drilling Platforms In Caspian Sea

Ukraine overnight targeted three drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea owned by Russian oil major Lukoil in the latest move to weaken Russia’s economic capacity to fund its war effort.

The platforms, V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin, and Valery Grayfe, sustained direct hits, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel. The extent of the damage is being assessed, it added. The facilities were targeted multiple times by Ukraine in December.

Lukoil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

In a separate operation, Kyiv’s forces struck a Buk-M3 medium-range air defense missile launcher in a part of Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine that’s under Russian control, with preliminary reports indicating multiple hits and explosions, according to a statement.