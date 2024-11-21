Ukraine Says Russia Used ‘New’ Kind Of Missile As War Escalates

(Bloomberg) --Ukraine said Russia launched a “new” kind of ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro, in the latest escalation of hostilities and an alarming signal to Kyiv’s Western backers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday the weapon had all the parameters of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). But a US official, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public, later said it was an experimental medium-range ballistic missile, which has a shorter range.

It was launched from the Astrakhan region by the Caspian Sea, a distance of around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), as part of a larger barrage targeting central Ukraine early on Thursday, according to officials in Kyiv.

“Obviously, Putin is using Ukraine as a testing ground,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on his Telegram account posted on Thursday.

The launch of an ICBM, which has a range of more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and is primarily designed to deliver nuclear weapons, would mark a significant step up in Moscow’s attacks.