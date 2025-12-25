Ukraine Says Drones Hit Russia’s Largest Gas Processing Plant

Ukraine said its drones struck the largest Russian gas processing plant in the Orenburg region, which also processes gas from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field.

Long-range UAVs successfully hit the Orenburg gas processing plant, about 1,050 miles (1,700 km) east of Kyiv, said a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified as the information isn’t public. The information couldn’t be independently verified.

Orenburg region Governor Evgeniy Solntsev said in a Telegram post that drones attempted to target an industrial facility in the region, which he didn’t name, and that infrastructure there sustained minor damage.

Ukraine has widened the scope of its attacks on Russian energy assets, targeting not only crude refineries but also pipelines and, increasingly, terminals for seaborne oil exports and shadow fleet tankers carrying Russian supplies. Coupled with international sanctions on some key Russian producers, the strikes have made seaborne exports of the nation’s barrels more challenging logistically.

The strikes come as the US continues to push for a ceasefire in the conflict, which will reach the four-year mark in February. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that differences remain between Kyiv and Washington on territorial issues and on management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russia seized early in its 2022 full-scale invasion.

The Kremlin is reviewing information delivered to President Vladimir Putin by his envoy Kirill Dmitriev after weekend talks with the US in Miami, and will decide on further contacts with the US based on the president’s decision, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Thursday.

The Orenburg gas processing station was previously targeted in October, temporarily affecting oil and gas output at neighboring Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field, which cannot maintain normal oil production rates when gas output is disrupted. The design capacity of the Orenburg plant is 45 billion cubic meters per year.

Kazakhstan already faces lower oil output after a recebt drone attack damaged a mooring at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Russia’s Novorossiysk, which Kazakhstan uses to ship crude from one of its largest oil fields for export.

Gazprom and the Kazakh energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comments on Orenburg strike.

Separately, Ukraine targeted the seaport of Temryuk in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, with two oil tanks burning and emergency services working to extinguish a fire covering about 4,000 square meters (43,000 sq feet), local authorities said.

In Ukraine, authorities introduced emergency power outages in the Black Sea city of Odesa on Thursday following a series of Russian strikes, local authorities said. At least one civilian was killed and two injured,, and local port and industrial infrastructure were damaged.