Ukraine Hit With Deadly Attack As Allies Meet On Recovery

Ukraine’s allies gathering in Rome to discuss the nation’s postwar revival will be forced to grapple with the reality that such a prospect is more remote than ever as Russia unleashed its latest deadly air strike on Kyiv.

Two people were killed and 16 wounded as around 400 drones, as well as 18 missiles including ballistic ones, targeted the Ukrainian capital and other regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X Thursday. He described the air raid, which lasted for almost 10 hours, as “a clear escalation of terror by Russia.”

The second consecutive night of relentless attacks follows Moscow’s refusal to discuss a ceasefire. US President Donald Trump this week excoriated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for “killing too many people” and pledged to send more weapons to Kyiv.

All of it sets back any planning for Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosts the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference on Thursday. Instead, allies will regroup on how to muster resources so Ukraine can continue to repel Russia’s invasion, currently in its fourth year.