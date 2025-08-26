Ukraine Counts On India’s Contribution To Ending War With Russia, Says Zelensky

Modi said on X, 'Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity.'

Zelenskyy on Tuesday posted a letter he received from Prime Minister Modi on August 24 which thanked the Ukrainian president for his “thoughtful message” and “kind wishes” on India’s Independence Day.