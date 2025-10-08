Ukraine Claims To Have Captured Indian Man 'Fighting For Russia'; MEA Responds

"I didn't want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation' (Russia's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). But I wanted to get out of there," Hussein was reportedly quoted as saying by NDTV.

Hussein told the Ukrainian military that he received just 16 days of training from Russian forces. On Oct. 1, he was sent on his first combat mission. He said he fought for three days before a dispute with his commander. After that, he decided to surrender.

"I came across a Ukrainian trench position about two-three kilometres (one-two miles) away... I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help," he said.

The incident comes amid reports that Russia has been recruiting foreign nationals, including from India and North Korea. These nationals, mostly men, are lured through the promises of high-paying jobs and other benefits.

The Indian government has repeatedly warned the youth not to fall for such job offers as they are likely to be fake. In January, India’s MEA confirmed that 12 Indian nationals had died fighting for the Russian army in Ukraine. They were among 126 Indians misled into going to Russia.