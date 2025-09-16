Ukraine Claims Overnight Strike On Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery

Ukraine attacked the Saratov crude-oil refinery in Russia’s Volga region overnight as Western nations seek to push President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Explosions and a fire were registered in the vicinity of the plant, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Telegram statement on Tuesday, adding that details of the damage are being clarified.

The claim could not be independently verified by Bloomberg. Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft PJSC, which owns the refinery, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.

Since last month, Ukrainian military forces have intensified drone attacks on Russian energy facilities, including oil refineries, aiming to curb fuel supplies to the front lines. Last week, drones also hit Russia’s largest Baltic oil terminal in Primorsk and claimed strikes on pumping stations feeding another Baltic hub, the Ust-Luga terminal.