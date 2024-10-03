UK Transfers Chagos Islands To Mauritius But Retains Diego Garcia Base

A joint statement issued by the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the UK on the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, said, "In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region. In reaching today’s political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India."

During his visit to Port Louis in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support to Mauritius on the issue of the Chagos Archipelago.