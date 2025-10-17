UK To Cut Post-Study Work Rights For Foreign Students To 18 Months From 2027

The UK government has announced a significant change to its post-study visa policy, reducing the length of stay permitted for most international graduates from two years to 18 months, starting 1 January 2027.

The Home Office confirmed that new legislation has been introduced in Parliament to amend the Graduate visa route. Under the revised rules, students completing eligible courses will only be allowed to remain in the UK for 18 months to find graduate-level employment, down from the current two-year period. However, those holding a PhD or other doctoral qualifications will still be eligible for a three-year stay.

Applicants who submit their Graduate visa applications on or before 31 December 2026 will continue to benefit from the two-year validity. After that date, the new 18-month limit will apply. The Graduate visa cannot be extended, though holders may switch to other visa routes such as the Skilled Worker visa.

According to the Home Office, the policy change comes amid concerns that a significant number of international students were not transitioning into graduate-level employment as expected under the scheme.

In addition to shorter post-study work rights, the UK is raising the financial threshold for student visa applicants beginning with the 2025–2026 academic year. Students will be required to demonstrate higher levels of personal savings to prove they can support themselves during their studies.

Currently, the requirement is £1,483 per month for courses in London and £1,136 per month for courses outside London, for up to nine months. This money must be held for 28 consecutive days, with the final day falling within 31 days of the visa application date. The exact increase has not yet been announced.

The cost of studying in the UK is also expected to rise due to a new levy on university income derived from international students. Institutions are likely to pass on this cost, increasing the financial burden on overseas students. Tuition fees for undergraduate courses have already risen by 3.1% for the 2025/26 academic year, from £9,250 to £9,535.

Further tightening of immigration rules includes stricter English language requirements for students applying to study, work, or settle in the UK.

Following earlier immigration rule changes in January 2024, which barred most international students from bringing dependants, except those in postgraduate research or government-funded programs, the UK saw a dip in foreign student enrolments.

However, the latest data from the Home Office indicates a rebound. Study visa issuances increased by 18% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, suggesting renewed interest in the UK as a study destination despite tighter regulations.