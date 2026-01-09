UK Tightens Law For Dating And Social Media Firms To Proactively Block 'Cyberflashing'

Dating apps and social media platforms must now pro-actively block 'cyberflashing', or unsolicited crude imagery, as the UK clamped down on such activity as a priority offence under the Online Safety Act from Thursday. Technology firms that fail to act face hefty fines of up to 10 per cent of their qualifying worldwide revenue and could even have their services blocked in the UK.

Cyber platforms will be required to take proactive steps to prevent 'vile content' from appearing in the first place and not just react after the “harm is done”. 'We’ve cracked down on perpetrators of this vile crime – now we’re turning up the heat on tech firms,' said UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall.

“Platforms are now required by law to detect and prevent this material. The internet must be a space where women and girls feel safe, respected, and able to thrive,' she said. Companies are expected to tackle sexually explicit images, for example, by using automated systems that pre-emptively detect and hide the image, implementing moderation tools or stricter content policies.