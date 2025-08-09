UK Steps Up Aid For Gaza Amid Israel's Expanded Takeover Plans

The UK government announced additional humanitarian aid for Gaza as it urged Israel to allow supplies into the territory and reverse plans for an expanded military operation to take control of a key city in the enclave.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office committed a further £8.5 million ($11.4 million) to a United Nations fund set up to deliver supplies such as food and water to Palestinians, according to a statement Saturday.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved plans to take control of Gaza City as part of efforts to defeat Hamas, drawing condemnation from the UK and other Western powers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday called the decision “wrong” and urged the Israeli government to reconsider.