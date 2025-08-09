UK Steps Up Aid For Gaza Amid Israel's Expanded Takeover Plans
The funds pledged by the UK are part of the country’s £101m overseas aid budget for the occupied Palestinian territories for the current financial year.
The UK government announced additional humanitarian aid for Gaza as it urged Israel to allow supplies into the territory and reverse plans for an expanded military operation to take control of a key city in the enclave.
Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office committed a further £8.5 million ($11.4 million) to a United Nations fund set up to deliver supplies such as food and water to Palestinians, according to a statement Saturday.
The announcement comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved plans to take control of Gaza City as part of efforts to defeat Hamas, drawing condemnation from the UK and other Western powers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday called the decision “wrong” and urged the Israeli government to reconsider.
Around half a million people are starving in Gaza, according to the United Nations World Food Programme, which says its access to the area is being restricted.
“The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations,” Jenny Chapman, UK minister for international development, said in the statement.
“It is unacceptable that so much aid is waiting at the border — the UK is ready to provide more through our partners, and we demand that the Government of Israel allows more aid in safely and securely.”
