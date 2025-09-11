UK PM Fires Peter Mandelson As Envoy To US After Epstein Emails

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington, following revelations about the extent of his relationship to late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The removal of the UK’s top diplomat in the US was announced in the House of Commons on Thursday, hours after Bloomberg detailed more than 100 previously unreported emails between Epstein and Mandelson that cast new light on the relationship between the two men. In one sent the day before Epstein reported to a Florida jail in June 2008 to begin serving time for soliciting sex from a minor, Mandelson wrote: “I think the world of you” and offered to discuss the financier’s case with his contacts. Mandelson didn’t respond to questions from Bloomberg.

UK officials said the emails — particularly Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged — prompted Starmer to re-evaluate his December decision to send Mandelson to Washington. “In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty made clear in remarks to the Commons that Mandelson was being removed at Starmer’s behest.

“It’s self-evident that he found the content of those emails reprehensible,” Starmer’s spokesman, Tom Wells, told reporters on Thursday when repeatedly asked what the premier had thought of Mandelson’s missives to Epstein. He refused to say whether the premier had asked Mandelson what he was referring to when, prior to Bloomberg’s story, he told the Sun that he had “no doubt” more correspondence between him and Epstein would “come out” that was “very embarrassing.”

Calls for Mandelson’s removal had been growing since Monday, when it was revealed that he had called Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019, his “best pal.” That remark was part of a collection of tributes to the sex trafficker — the so-called birthday book — obtained by congressional Democrats as part of an investigation into Epstein’s past connections to the rich and powerful, including US President Donald Trump.

Starmer’s decision to oust Mandelson now plunges his government into the middle of one of America’s most fraught political controversies. The move also shines a spotlight on Trump’s own past relations with Epstein, including questions over a sexually suggestive missive attributed to him in the same birthday book.

Trump has denied composing the message to Epstein — which was written into the drawn outline of a naked woman’s torso — and White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich on Monday said the image is fabricated.

Trump is due to arrive in the UK next week for a second state visit, a rare honor orchestrated by Starmer and Mandelson in a bid to curry favor with the American president. Mandelson would have been expected to play a role in public events surrounding that, including a state banquet hosted by King Charles III.

“Next week is going to be the state visit. This is huge turmoil ahead of it,” Tory shadow minister Neil O’Brien told Doughty in the Commons on Thursday. “I cannot believe that the government have put our monarch in this terrible position.”

“You’ve put our ambassador to Washington at the middle of the biggest scandal in Washington,” O’Brien continued.