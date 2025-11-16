UK Overhauls Asylum System As Starmer Seeks To Win Back Voters

The UK will curb asylum-seekers’ right to financial help and make it harder for them to settle permanently, as the government tries to stem the loss of voters increasingly worried about immigration.

Refugees will no longer have a statutory right to housing and state support, and their immigration status will be reviewed every 30 months under new plans to be set out by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday. People arriving without permits will have to also wait 20 years before they can apply for permanent settlement, up from five years currently.

It’s the Labour government’s latest attempt to regain control of the political narrative around immigration, which polls show is driving voters to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party. Almost 40,000 people have arrived in small boats so far this year, putting arrivals on track for the highest annual total since 2022 and undermining Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s pledge to control the border.

“My aim is to deal with illegal migration, to stop this being an issue that is dividing our country,” Mahmood told Sky News on Sunday. “We need to act if we are to retain public consent for having an asylum system at all.”

But the crackdown comes at a sensitive time, with Starmer grappling to keep control of his party after missteps and U-turns that even allies said have put his position at risk. A tougher asylum system — and more strident rhetoric on immigration more generally — is a tough sell on the left of the Labour Party at a time Starmer needs to shore up support.