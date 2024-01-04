U.K. Economists Upgrade Outlook With BOE Seen Cutting Rates In May

Hanson and Andrade expect a first quarter-point rate cut from 5.25% in May and for the BOE to take rates down to 4% by the end of the year. The two revised up their forecasts after November inflation fell faster than expected and energy costs stayed lower. They still expect “a very mild technical recession in the near term,” with the economy shrinking 0.1% in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.