UK Imposes Tougher New English Language Tests For Skilled Visa Applicants

Among the other changes in law, the time for international students to find a graduate-level job after completing their studies under the Graduate Route visa, popular among Indian students, will be cut to 18 months from the current two years from Jan. 1, 2027. However, PhD-level graduates will continue to be eligible for three years of permission as part of an announcement made earlier this year.

“This change is informed by data showing that too many graduates are not progressing into graduate-level employment, which the Graduate Route was created to facilitate access to. It is intended to ensure that those who remain in the UK transition into graduate-level jobs and properly contribute to the UK economy,” reads the parliamentary statement from Home Office Minister Mike Tapp.