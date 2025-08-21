UK Government To Take Control Of Sanjeev Gupta Steel Assets

The UK took control of one of the country’s largest steelworks after a firm owned by the beleaguered tycoon Sanjeev Gupta was forced into liquidation.

A London judge ordered that Speciality Steel UK Ltd., which employs around 1,500 people in Yorkshire, should be put into liquidation on Thursday. The judge approved the government appointment of special managers to continue running the business. It will also provide the funding to keep the firm, which is losing around £9 million ($12.1 million) a month, afloat.

“It is quite plain that the company is hopelessly insolvent,” Judge James Mellor said on Thursday. He said that it would be “preferable” for a winding up order to be made with the backing of the government.

Lawyers for Gupta were seeking a four-week delay to complete a funding deal and said it was negotiating with BlackRock Inc. and distressed-specialist fund Fidera Group in an attempt to buy out his firm from administration.

The court rejected the company’s plan that would have seen the firm’s assets sold back to its current owners through a pre-pack administration. The court decided instead to issue a winding up order and place the company into liquidation. Speciality Steel is part of Gupta’s GFG Alliance.

The special managers will be staff at Teneo Inc. who will run the firm while a more permanent solution is sought.

A GFG official said the company intends to “advance its bid” for the business. He called the judge’s decision “irrational,” saying liquidation will “impose prolonged uncertainty and significant costs on UK taxpayers.”

GFG’s other UK business interests remain unaffected, according to the statement.