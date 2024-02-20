UK Government Revamps Logo With King Charles III's Chosen Domed Crown

"We have worked with teams across government to ensure the roll-out is smooth and feels seamless to our users. The change will also be made on other government channels, that use the GOV.UK logo, such as apps," added Christine Bellamy, Director of GOV.UK at the GDS, responsible for closely monitoring online channels to ensure that any websites using protected government branding, or incorrectly claiming to be affiliated with the government, are reported or taken down.