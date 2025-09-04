UK Firms Cut Jobs At Fastest Pace Since 2021, BOE Survey Shows

British companies shed jobs at the fastest pace in four years over the summer, according to a Bank of England survey that suggests the fallout from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ first budget is still reverberating through the labor market.

Businesses reduced employment by 0.5% in the three months through August, the biggest fall since 2021, the poll of chief financial officers showed on Thursday. Firms expect to add just 0.2% to their headcount over the coming year, a slower pace than previously predicted.

The survey suggests that jobs are bearing the brunt of Labour’s efforts to fix the public finances, as firms try to offset a £26 billion ($35 billion) hike in payroll taxes that took effect in April along with another hefty increase in the minimum wage.