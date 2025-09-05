UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner Quits Over Tax Row In Major Blow To Labour

It leaves a power vacuum at the top of the government that will need to be filled at a time when Starmer can ill-afford fresh internal pressures, a matter complicated by the fact Labour’s deputy leader role is an elected post. Rayner also quit her party role, triggering an internal election to replace her in that position, a person familiar with the matter said.

Rayner acknowledged on Wednesday that she had underpaid property taxes on the purchase of an £800,000 ($1.1 million) home in Hove, in southern England. That followed days of media reports about her complex financial arrangements after her divorce, which she said were put in place in the interest of her child, who is disabled.

The revelations were particularly awkward because Rayner also held the role of housing secretary in addition to being deputy prime minister. She was also Labour’s chief attack dog against Conservative politicians during the party’s years in opposition, and had frequently calling for Tory ministers to resign, including over claims they had avoided tax, leaving her open to the charge of hypocrisy.

Rayner’s effective sacking from government would appear to put her political future into question. She had been tipped as a potential successor to Starmer as prime minister and was a popular figure among both party members and trade union, something that would have seen her be a front-runner in any future leadership contest. Those prospects have likely been badly damaged by her admission she had underpaid her taxes.