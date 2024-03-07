UK Cuts Taxes, Abolishes Non-Domicile Tax Status In Spring Budget

In his response, Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer said the public will recognise a “Tory con” when they see it and described the Budget as the last act of a “party that has failed.” “Britain in recession, the national credit card maxed out, and despite the measures today, the highest tax burden for 70 years ... That is their record. It is still their record. Give with one hand and take even more with the other and nothing they do between now and the election will change that,” said Starmer.