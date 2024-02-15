Sunak Faces Electoral Tests That Risk Encouraging Tory Plotters

The Kingswood seat was vacated when former energy minister Chris Skidmore quit in protest over Sunak’s watering-down of the UK’s climate policy. He had been MP since 2010, though the district traditionally moved between Labour and the Conservatives since it was created in 1974. His decision to quit mid-term, rather than waiting for the general election, was controversial because the seat is set to be abolished under boundary changes to reflect shifting demographics.