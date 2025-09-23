UAE Suspends Tourist Visas, Work Permits For Nine Countries, Say Reports; Check List

The ban is applied to the following countries:

Afghanistan

Libya

Yemen

Somalia

Lebanon

Bangladesh

Cameroon

Sudan

Uganda

The policy does not apply to individuals who already hold valid visas, allowing them to continue to live and work in the country legally. However, new applications for both tourist and work visas are no longer being processed.

While no detailed explanation has been provided by the UAE authorities, speculations are rife that the measure is a pre-emptive step to address issues such as document fraud, unlawful migration and pandemic-related health protocols. The ban also signals a tightening of entry regulations that could be linked to geopolitical tensions with some of the affected nations.

The ban's duration remains uncertain but it is not permanent.