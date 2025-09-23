Business NewsWorldUAE Suspends Tourist Visas, Work Permits For Nine Countries, Say Reports; Check List
UAE Suspends Tourist Visas, Work Permits For Nine Countries, Say Reports; Check List

Said to be a larger part of the visa ban scheduled for 2026, this move is not officially confirmed by the UAE government

23 Sep 2025, 08:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jeshoots?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">JESHOOTS.COM</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/man-sitting-on-gang-chair-with-feet-on-luggage-looking-at-airplane-mSESwdMZr-A?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly initiated a temporary suspension of new tourist visas and work permits for citizens of nine countries.

This was first reported by the Times of India, citing an internal immigration circular. Said to be a larger part of the visa ban scheduled for 2026, this move is not officially confirmed by the UAE government but is believed to be a response to growing concerns over national security, diplomatic relations, and travel safety.

The ban is applied to the following countries:

  • Afghanistan

  • Libya

  • Yemen

  • Somalia

  • Lebanon

  • Bangladesh

  • Cameroon

  • Sudan

  • Uganda

The policy does not apply to individuals who already hold valid visas, allowing them to continue to live and work in the country legally. However, new applications for both tourist and work visas are no longer being processed.

While no detailed explanation has been provided by the UAE authorities, speculations are rife that the measure is a pre-emptive step to address issues such as document fraud, unlawful migration and pandemic-related health protocols. The ban also signals a tightening of entry regulations that could be linked to geopolitical tensions with some of the affected nations.

The ban's duration remains uncertain but it is not permanent.

UAE - India Ties

The UAE companies are looking at multiple sectors, such as infrastructure, data centres, banking, startups and logistics, in India to increase their investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, as reported by news agency PTI.

He said that the two countries have reset their targets and are actively working to increase investments rapidly in different sectors, and enhance collaborations in areas such as renewable energy, shipbuilding, retail, and pharmaceuticals. Infrastructure is one of the major sectors where the UAE can see huge potential. There was a lot of interest in the banking sector and startups. The interest of potential investors is also in the logistics ecosystem in India and green energy. The UAE is keen to look at investments, Goyal told reporters in Dubai.

(With inputs from PTI)

