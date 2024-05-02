UAE Hit By Bad Weather, Emirates Cancels Multiple Flights

Some flights were disrupted on Wednesday and some events were postponed due to the inclement weather conditions. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said its flight from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport was diverted to Al-Ain “due to adverse weather conditions in Abu Dhabi.”

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi around 1:35 p.m., eventually landed around 7:30 p.m.