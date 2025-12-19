UAE Battles Extreme Weather: Heavy Rains Lead To WFH, Travel Curbs, Beach Closures

Business NewsWorldUAE Battles Extreme Weather: Heavy Rains Lead To WFH, Travel Curbs, Beach Closures
Heavy downpours struck Dubai late Thursday and surged through Abu Dhabi overnight, leaving streets waterlogged by morning.

19 Dec 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The United Arab Emirates experienced unprecedented heavy rainfall on the night of Dec. 18 and 19, swapping roads, disrupting travel, forcing government-run offices remote, closing parks and beaches, and prompting urgent flood advisories as extreme weather lashes the Gulf, bringing the focus to the growing climate vulnerabilities in a typically arid region. 

Heavy downpours struck Dubai late Thursday and surged through Abu Dhabi overnight, leaving streets waterlogged by morning, authorities said. Low-lying urban areas were especially affected, and fast-moving floodwaters in northern valleys posed serious hazards to motorists.

In response, Dubai Municipality activated its 24/7 emergency protocol, with specialist teams and equipment on standby.

The Dubai government instructed all public sector staff to work from home and urged private firms to do the same, while Abu Dhabi authorities advised residents to stay indoors until mid-afternoon and shuttered beaches, parks, and tourist venues as a precaution.

Transportation faced major setbacks including flight operations at Dubai International Airport were disrupted, with IndiGo warning of delays caused by thunderstorms across the UAE. Commuters also encountered delays through taxi and ride-hail services, and insurance companies issued warnings on flood damage risks to vehicles.

This event echoes the record-setting floods of April 2024, when torrential rains, up to 254 mm in Al Ain shut down airports, highways, and metro services.

Why The Desert Nation Is Facing Torrential Rain

Experts identify the root causes as climate change–driven anomalies, warming oceans, altered jet streams, and increased frequency of cloudbursts overwhelm desert-designed infrastructure, according to media reports.

The flood crisis extends region-wide, Doha, Qatar, halted a FIFA Arab Cup qualifier mid-match due to heavy rain and lightning, underscoring the broader regional climate pressures.

Governments across the UAE are now accelerating investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, including upgraded drainage systems, flood retention basins, and urban design reforms.

Abu Dhabi earlier this year launched its first Climate Change Adaptation Plan (2025–2050), targeting water security, soil preservation, and biodiversity safeguards, with priority projects rolling out in the next five years.

As Dubai and Abu Dhabi brace for future extreme events amid holiday travel, officials are urging residents to monitor weather alerts, avoid travel unless essential, and ensure flood preparedness remains a priority in this increasingly climate-volatile landscape.

