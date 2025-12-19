UAE Battles Extreme Weather: Heavy Rains Lead To WFH, Travel Curbs, Beach Closures

The United Arab Emirates experienced unprecedented heavy rainfall on the night of Dec. 18 and 19, swapping roads, disrupting travel, forcing government-run offices remote, closing parks and beaches, and prompting urgent flood advisories as extreme weather lashes the Gulf, bringing the focus to the growing climate vulnerabilities in a typically arid region.

Heavy downpours struck Dubai late Thursday and surged through Abu Dhabi overnight, leaving streets waterlogged by morning, authorities said. Low-lying urban areas were especially affected, and fast-moving floodwaters in northern valleys posed serious hazards to motorists.

In response, Dubai Municipality activated its 24/7 emergency protocol, with specialist teams and equipment on standby.

The Dubai government instructed all public sector staff to work from home and urged private firms to do the same, while Abu Dhabi authorities advised residents to stay indoors until mid-afternoon and shuttered beaches, parks, and tourist venues as a precaution.