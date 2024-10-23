UAE Announces Visa On Arrival For Indians: Eligibility, How To Apply And Other Details
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new policy which allows eligible Indian passport holders to obtain a visa-on-arrival at all ports of entry in the country. The traveller's passport must be valid for a minimum of six months from the date of travel to be eligible for this benefit.
Travellers meeting the eligibility criteria will no longer have to secure prior approvals to visit the UAE.
Here is everything you need to know about UAE’s new visa rules for Indians.
Visa Options
Eligible Indians can apply for two types of visas upon their arrival in the UAE:
A 14-day visa, extendable for an additional 14 days
A 60-day non-extendable visa
Tourists will have to pay the applicable fees for both visas in line with UAE rules.
Eligibility
Indian citizens will be eligible to apply for UAE visa-on-arrival only if they:
Have a visit visa issued by the USA or
Have a green card issued by the USA or
Have a residence visa issued by the UK or
Have a residence visa issued by the EU
Have passport validity of at least six months from the date of entry into the UAE
How to Apply?
Here is how you can generally apply for visa-on-arrival in UAE:
Head to the visa-on-arrival counter after entry into the country.
Fill out an application form with the required details.
Pay the applicable fees.
Wait for the processing of your application. Once approved, your passport will be stamped and a visa will be issued.
UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians
The recent announcement comes on the back of efforts being made for easier foreign travel for Indian nationals. In February 2023, Emirates Airlines and VFS Global partnered to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service for Indian passport holders.
In the same month, Dubai began to offer a five-year multiple-entry visa to Indian citizens. This policy was introduced to enhance business, tourism, and economic ties between India and the UAE.