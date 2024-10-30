Typhoon Kong-rey Live Tracker: Route, Landfall Date, Time And Latest Updates

Typhoon Kong-rey Latest: Taiwan is on alert for super typhoon Kong-rey, which is expected to make landfall on its east coast soon. Typhoon Kong-rey's radius has surpassed 300 km and forecasts suggest it could be the largest to impact Taiwan in nearly 30 years. The only typhoon that has made landfall on the island with a distance of more than 300 km can be traced back to Typhoon Herb in 1996.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration issued sea and land typhoon warnings for most of the island on Wednesday. The agency said the typhoon is likely to land on the island on Thursday afternoon. The meteorological agency predicted intensifying rainfall in the island's northern and eastern parts on Wednesday and significant rainfall is expected across the island for the next two days.

Kong-rey reached super-typhoon strength on Wednesday, as per the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Gaining a speed of nearly 300 kph (186 mph), the storm is expected to intensify further before hitting Taitung county in Taiwan, as per the JTWC as quoted by a report by Reuters. Forecasts indicate that Kong-rey could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along Taiwan’s eastern coast on Thursday.