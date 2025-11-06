Typhoon Kalmaegi Tracker, Path, Landfall Date And Place As Category 4 Typhoon Bears Down On Vietnam
Typhoon Kalmaegi Live Path: After leaving a trail of destruction in the Philippines, Typhoon Kalmaegi is heading toward Vietnam’s central coast.
Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has already left a deadly trail in the Philippines, is now closing in on Vietnam. According to reports, the storm has regained strength and is rapidly intensifying as it approaches Vietnam’s central coastline.
As per an Al Jazeera report, meteorologists with the United States military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) said the storm has strengthened as it heads directly toward Vietnam. In its latest update issued at 10 a.m. local time in Vietnam on Nov. 6 (8.30 a.m. IST), JTWC said Kalmaegi is barrelling toward the Vietnamese coast and reaching peak intensity.
The JTWC has upgraded Kalmaegi to a Category 4 typhoon, stating that "Typhoon Kalmaegi will continue rapid progress… and slam into the Vietnamese coast" just north of Quy Nhon city in central Vietnam.
Typhoon Kalmaegi: Landfall Date And Place
According to a weather alert issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam, Typhoon Kalmaegi (Typhoon 13) is expected to make landfall overnight on Thursday, Nov. 6, and the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.
A report in VN Express cited Vietnam’s National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), which said that at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6 (local time), Kalmaegi’s centre was located around 290 km from Quy Nhon Ward of Gia Lai Province, with maximum sustained winds of 167 kmph to 183 kmph.
By 4 p.m., the typhoon was expected to be just 120 km east of Quy Nhon, maintaining winds near 150 kmph to 166 kmph, the report added.
Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds Forecast
VN Express reported that strong winds began intensifying over the southern East Sea on the morning of Nov. 6. From Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa, including Ly Son and Cu Lao Cham Islands, wind speeds rose from 39 kmph to 49 kmph to a destructive 150 kmph to 166 kmph, generating waves between three metres and nine metres.
On land, areas from southern Da Nang to Dak Lak are predicted to face winds of 39 kmph to 61 kmph, escalating to 61 kmph to 133 kmph later today. Northern Quang Tri to northern Da Nang and northern Khanh Hoa are expected to see winds up to 61 kmph.
Meteorologists expect extreme rainfall across Vietnam’s Central Region and Central Highlands. Areas like Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak are expected to receive 200 mm to 400 mm of rain on Nov. 6 and 7, with rain exceeding 600 mm in isolated areas. From southern Quang Tri to Hue, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, rainfall could reach 150 mm to 300 mm, and in some places, surpass 450 mm. Rainfall is expected to ease from Nov. 8.
Typhoon Kalmaegi Live Tracker
Here is a live tracker by windy.com where you can follow the movement of Typhoon Kalmaegi:
If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking here on Zoom Earth.
Trail Of Destruction In The Philippines
Kalmaegi has already wreaked havoc across the Philippines, triggering mass evacuations and widespread destruction. The country’s disaster agency said that at least 114 people have been killed, while 127 remain missing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has declared a state of emergency. According to Al Jazeera, the storm, known locally as Tino, hit the Philippines across eight different locations on Nov. 4, becoming the deadliest natural disaster to strike the country this year.
In the hardest-hit province of Cebu, floodwaters have receded to reveal flattened homes, overturned vehicles and streets buried under debris, reported Reuters. More than two lakh people were evacuated before the storm hit. Some have since returned to destroyed homes, while others have begun scraping mud and debris from houses and roads.
As Typhoon Kalmaegi moves closer to Vietnam, residents have been advised to stay prepared and closely monitor weather updates.