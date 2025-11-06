Typhoon Kalmaegi Tracker, Path, Landfall Date And Place As Category 4 Typhoon Bears Down On Vietnam

Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has already left a deadly trail in the Philippines, is now closing in on Vietnam. According to reports, the storm has regained strength and is rapidly intensifying as it approaches Vietnam’s central coastline.

As per an Al Jazeera report, meteorologists with the United States military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) said the storm has strengthened as it heads directly toward Vietnam. In its latest update issued at 10 a.m. local time in Vietnam on Nov. 6 (8.30 a.m. IST), JTWC said Kalmaegi is barrelling toward the Vietnamese coast and reaching peak intensity.

The JTWC has upgraded Kalmaegi to a Category 4 typhoon, stating that "Typhoon Kalmaegi will continue rapid progress… and slam into the Vietnamese coast" just north of Quy Nhon city in central Vietnam.