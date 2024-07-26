Typhoon Gaemi Hits China, Wreaks Huge Economic Losses

Earlier in the week, Typhoon Gaemi caused flooding and landslides across Taiwan and the Philippines, killing at least 21 people, according to a report on the BBC website.

The Philippines said it was "racing against time" to contain an oil spill after a tanker carrying 1.5 million litres of industrial fuel capsized and sank off the country's coast on Thursday. Rescuers are said to have saved 15 of the 16 crew members. The ship was one of two which sank in the region on Thursday, with the second going down just off Taiwan's south-western coast.

In Taiwan, Gaemi killed three persons, triggered flooding and sank a freighter after making landfall on Wednesday night.

Some parts of southern Taiwan are expected to have recorded rainfall of 2,200 mm since Tuesday. The storm cut power to about half a million households although most are now back online, utility Taipower said.