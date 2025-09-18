Two Flying Cars Crash Into Each Other, One Bursts Into Flames In China | Watch Video

Xpeng AeroHT reported that all personnel at the crash site were safe and that the "local authorities have completed on-site emergency measures in an orderly manner."

The company said that the exact cause of the accident was under investigation.

According to the BBC, the firm is planning to retail the vehicles for the price of $300,000 each. A subsidiary of Xpeng, the company reported having received 3,000 orders for its vehicles since January.

Established in 2013, AeroHT completed its first manned flight of their flying car prototype in 2018.

The eVTOL flying car model was first unveiled to the public at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2024.

After setting up what it called the "world's first flying car manufacturing bases in October 2024, the firm had its flying care undertake the first global public manned flight in November 2024.

The company also set up flying camps for these vehicles and set up 70 locations, according to reports with a target to set up more than 200 locations.

Flights are currently open to suburbs, scenic spots and camps with plans to expand to inter-city transport and beyond.